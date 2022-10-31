DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Round 2 Allotment List; Here's How To Check

DU released the second allotment list for admission to its UG programme

DELHI University (DU) released the second allotment list for admission to its undergraduate (UG) programme on Monday, October 31. Candidates can accept their allocated seats from October 31 to November 1, 2022. Aspirants who have also opted to upgrade higher 'programme and college combination' can check the second allotment list on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

Moreover, the verification round will be closed on November 2 and the last date to submit admission fees is November 3, 2022. Further, candidates can see their vacant seats on November 4 and the third CSAS allocation will declare on November 10. Candidates can see their first spot allocation round for vacant seats on November 17, 2022.

This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores and the DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

Earlier, the DU released the cut-off lists for BA and B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college, Miranda House. For the BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94.

The university is offering 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The UG programme includes 206 combinations for the BA programme. The admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 UG seats.

DU Round Two Allotment List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link 'DU Round Two CSAS allotment list'

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their credentials

Step 4: Now, CSAS round two allotment list will display on the screen

Note: Candidates must download the CSAS Round Two allotment list and take a printout for future reference.