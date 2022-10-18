DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Postpones Release Of CSAS 1st Allotment List To October 19

DELHI University has postponed the release of the 1st Allotment List of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The new schedule will be out today at 5 PM while the DU admission CSAS first allotment list will be issued tomorrow October 19. Candidates can check the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen's College, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions, in which it has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU. As per the policy, 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. St Stephen's College wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

Candidates will have to submit their acceptance after which they have to pay their online admission fees before October 24. The list will be based on the category of candidates and it will be divided into UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Minority, PwBD and KM.

Meanwhile, DU has also released an academic schedule for this year's first-year classes that will start on November 2. Classes for semester 2 will start on March 20, 2023, as per the academic schedule.

DU CSAS 1st Allotment List: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website – admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will find the link ‘ DU CSAS 1st Allotment List’ click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill in their credentials

Step 4: Now, the list will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the list and take a printout for further use