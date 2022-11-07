DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Last Date To Apply Today; Check Details Here

Delhi University (DU) will end the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase three or mid-entry registration process on November 7. The mid-entry registration is being conducted for aspirants who failed to apply in CSAS phase 1 or did not complete the phase 2 admission process. Candidates can apply for phase three or the mid-entry registration process at-- ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can register for CSAS mid-entry process by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. As per the DU statement, CSAS mid-entry candidates can be considered for allotment only if the allotted candidates who have applied earlier and have a merit score higher than the lowest declared score have been allotted seats. CSAS mid-entry registration will not be applicable for aspirants who want admission in performance-based programmes, including BA Honours programmes: Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

Aspirants will get selected for the CSAS mid-entry third allocation list based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS 2022 rules. Candidates shortlisted in CSAS mid-entry must take admission to the allocated seat within today. Candidates who fail to accept the allotted seat within the specified date will lose admission to Delhi University.

Moreover, DU will conduct the spot admission only for vacant seats after the completion of all rounds of CSAS 2022. Candidates who have done their admission process will not be allowed to withdraw their admission and admission will be locked, they will not be considered for upgrades. Candidates will have to apply for Spot admission through the official website from the candidate's dashboard to get considered. This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores.

The university is offering 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The UG programme includes 206 combinations for the BA programme. The admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 UG seats.