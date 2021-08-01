DU UG Admission 2021: The first cut-off list is expected to release between September 7 and 10. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the board have declared Class 12 Result 2021, the University of Delhi is going to commence the registration process for UG Admission 2021. DU will open the registration window from tomorrow, August 2, 2021, at the admission portal of the university--admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to submit the form is August 31, 2021.

This year, DU's cut off is likely to go higher for UG courses as many students have scored over 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021. Students planning to get enrolled in the University of Delhi will have to keep these six points in mind before filling the Undergraduate admission form for the 2021-22 academic session.

1. The UG admission process will be merit-based. There will be no change in the registration fee of eligibility criteria.

2. the University of Delhi will conduct UG Admission 2021 in several rounds and at the end of each round, will release the cut off list. The total number of UG seats in the university is 65,000. The first cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10.

3. DU is holding webinars to help students in the UG admission process. One session has already been conducted. Students who want to attend these sessions can find the date for the upcoming session on the official website of Delhi University. In addition, the university has also made a help desk regarding admission queries, available 24X7.

4. DU has introduced four courses for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), namely Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy and Masters of Physiotherapy. Last year, NTA conducted DUET for 9 courses, this year, it will be for 13 courses.

5. Students, who are planning for Extracurricular Activities ECA and sports quota must note: DU may not conduct trials for ECA and Sports quota this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country. “Admissions under these supernumerary seats will be done based on the Merit/Participation certificates of the applicants. Only for this year, the applicants will be allowed to upload certificates of the preceding four years (1st May 2017 – 30th April 2021),” the university said.

6. A college might admit students up to 5 per cent of its total intake capacity from the ECA and Sports quota.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv