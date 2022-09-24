DU SOL Result 2022: Scorecards For UG, PG Courses Declared; Here's How To Download

The Delhi University's School of Open Learning, DU SOL declared the DU SOL Results 2022, on the official website. The education body has released the results for both UG and PG courses. Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website --sol.du.ac.in

The education board conducted the exam in the month of May, June 2022 cycle, March April 2022 cycle, and November and December 2021 cycle. Students should note that in order to download the results, they would require their roll number and other details are given on the admit card.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

DU SOL Result 2022 - How to check

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'DU SOL Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their course name, roll number, and other details asked for

Step 4: The DU SOL Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education body has declared the results for UG courses including BA/BCom OBE Semester 1 (March-April 2022), BA/B. Com Semester 6 (May/June 2022), BA/B.Com OBE & EBE Part 1, 2, and 3, BA/B. Com ABE Semester 4/2, BA/B. Com OBE Semester 5 (Nov/Dec 2021) and BA/B.Com OBE Semester 3 (Nov/Dec 2021).

Meanwhile, for students who appeared for the exam PG courses, the SOL Results have been released for courses including MA/M. Com Offline Semester 4 (May/June 2022), MA/M. Com OBE Semester 1 (March/April 2022) courses.

Semester and annual examinations are conducted by the education board. While the semester exams take place twice a year, annual examinations are held once a year.