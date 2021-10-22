New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) started the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2021-22 from today, October 22. Students who are interested in taking admission in DU SOL can apply for admissions by filling the form on the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.



What are the courses offered by the DU School of Open Learning?



This year, Delhi Unversity School of Open Learning is offering 5 UG courses and 5 PG courses to students. For UG admission, the courses are -- BA (Program), BA English (Hons), BA Political Science (Hons), BCom (Program), and BCom (Hons). At the moment, the DU SOL is enrolling students for all the 5 UG courses only and no information for PG courses has been shared by the administration.



Documents required while applying for UG courses at SOL:



In order to apply for UG courses, a candidate should have these documents -- a scanned photograph, self-attested copies of classes 10 and 12 mark sheets, scanned image of their signature, Category certificate, and Income Certificate (if applicable).



Here's how you can fill the DU SOL admission form:



Step 1: Visit the official website -- sol.du.ac.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of new users -- click on that



Step 3: Now, fill in the necessary details like -- Name, registered mobile number, and email.



Step 4: Now, the candidate has to login through their registered email id and password



Step 5: Now, the candidate can easily submit the application form for the respective course



NOTE: It is to be noted that the last day for submission of the form is 15th December 2021.



Apart from that, students are required to pay the prescribed fee for their courses at the time of the application process. Students can make the payment through any form of an online transaction -- debit card, credit card, net banking, etc.

