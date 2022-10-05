DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration For Newly Launched Courses Begins Today; Check How To Apply

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) is set to begin the admission process for its six newly launched job-oriented and professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from today (October 5). Students who are interested in applying for the UG and PG programmes are advised to visit the official website of the education body and apply there -- col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.

Students should note that the admission process will be based on the student's 12th marks instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores.

“Accordingly, the DDCE, SOL, COL-DU is going to start its online admission process of the following under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes from 05th October 2022 onwards. The admissions in UG courses will only be on the basis of Class XII results (CUET score is not applicable). The last date of admission will be 31st October 2022,” reads the official notice of DU SOL

If you are also interested in applying for the course, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

DU SOL Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that read 'registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to register with the information asked

Step 4: Now, students first need to log in and fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

What are the newly launched UG and PG programmes of DU SOL?

Masters of Business Administration (MBA)

BBA - Financial investment Analysis

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

BA (Hons) Economics

BA Library of Information Sciences and MA Library and Information Sciences

Apart from these courses, students can also enroll in other courses including Bachelor of Arts (Prog) Bachelor of Arts (Hons) English, Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Political Science, and Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) programmes.