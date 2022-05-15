New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi University, Du has extended the dates of registration for postgraduate (PG) admission in 2022. Now, the last date to apply for DU PG admission 2022 is June 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for PG courses at Delhi University through the official website- pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for the same was May 15th.

In an official notification, DU said, "It is hereby notified that the date of registration for Postgraduate admission has been extended up to 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022). This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority."

DU PG 2022 Application Dates

DU PG 2022 Registration began- April 6

Last date to fill out the DU PG application form and fee payment -June 10

Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2022 is likely to be conducted in the third week of July as per Delhi University Vice-Chancellor. However, the confirmed dates for the same have not been revealed by the University.

How to fill out the DU PG Application Form 2022?

Visit the Delhi University PG admission portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on ‘Register’.

Register using the email Id and mobile number at the admission portal.

Enter all the login and personal details to complete the registration process

To go ahead with the registration process, create a new password with a maximum of 6 characters.

Click on the confirmation mail link sent on the registered email id to confirm the email address.

The login credentials will be required to fill out the application form.

Go ahead and fill out the application, upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

To apply for DU PG courses, candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the registration fee for the students belonging to the SC and ST, and PwBD categories is Rs 300. Like previous year, this year too 50 percent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while 50 per cent of the students will be selected through DUET.

