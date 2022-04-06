New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi, DU on Tuesday announced the criteria of admissions to the University for the academic session 2022-23 and mentioned that admissions to DU PG courses would be the same as last year. Students will have to appear in Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET. DU VC Yogesh Singh confirmed the registrations and said the application process for DU PG exams will start on Wednesday, April 6.

Admissions to DU PG courses will be based on the marks obtained by students in the DUET exams. For this, candidates have to register on the DU registration portal, he said. The registration for the same has already started today, April 6, and the last date of applying for the same is May 15. DUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2022 is likely to be conducted in the third week of July as per Delhi University Vice-Chancellor. However, the confirmed dates for the same have not been revealed by the University. Students interested can apply for admissions on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

DU PG 2022 Application Dates

DU PG 2022 Registration begins- April 6

Last date to fill out the DU PG application form and fee payment -May 15

How to fill out the DU PG Application Form 2022?

Visit the Delhi University PG admission portal at du.ac.in

Click on ‘Register’.

Register using the email Id and mobile number at the admission portal.

Enter all the login and personal details to complete the registration process

To go ahead with the registration process, create a new password with a maximum of 6 characters.

Click on the confirmation mail link sent on the registered email id to confirm the email address.

The login credentials will be required to fill out the application form.

Go ahead and fill out the application, upload the required documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit.

DU PG 2022 Registration Fee

General / Unreserved----750

SC/ ST/ PwD/ EWS -----300

Like the last year, 50 percent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while 50 per cent of the students will be selected through DUET. Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state. He said the entrance test is likely to be held in the third week of July.

