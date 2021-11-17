New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi University (DU) has started to release its first merit list for the post-graduate admissions 2021. Candidates, who have registered themselves for the courses in different departments and colleges under the varsity, can check the list through the official site of DU admissions on admission.uod.ac.in.

Just like the undergraduate admission process, the PG admission process will be held online. Candidates scoring equal marks or more than the cut-off will be eligible for admission. The admission process will be held between November 18 to 22 and the last date for candidates to pay the admission fee is November 23.

So far, the varsity has released a merit list for 20 courses, including MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy; MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology, and Master of Journalism.

Here's how you can DU PG first merit list 2021

Step 1: Go to the official sites for DU admissions -- uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of DU PG first merit list -- click on that

Step 3: A PDF will open in front of the candidate where they can check their name and roll numbers.

NOTE: Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Documents required for DU PG admission :

* Admit card of the entrance exam, if admission through DUET

* Class 10 certificate

* Class 12 mark sheet

* Four passport-sized photographs

* Degree certificate of the qualifying exam

* Reservation certificate, if any

* Government-approved identity proof

This year, over 1.8 lakh students registered to seek admissions at the Delhi University. As of now, the schedule of three merit lists is released, and if there will be any seats left vacant, then further merit lists will be released. The second list will be declared on November 26, and the third list will be released on December 3. According to the official notice, the university will commence the classes for PG courses from 1st December.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen