DU Admissions 2020: The admission process for PG courses in the colleges of Delhi University commenced today. Here's how you can apply.

New Delhi | Jagran Education desk: The admission council of Delhi University announced the beginning of the application process for the post-graduation courses in different colleges from November 18. So, if students want to enroll in various courses of PG, then they will be admitted on the basis of entrance test and merit score. Even though UG Final Year results have not been declared in Delhi University, the candidates who have got admission in PG courses will be provisionally admitted in the entrance based entrance examination.

However, students should note that if a student scores the same in both entrance and merit, then, in that case, students will be admitted on the basis of the final year score of UG. Apart from that, you can visit the official portal of DU for more information.

Admission will be given provisionally on the basis of the temporary certificates. Apart from that, students should note that students are advised to visit the official website (www.du.ac.in) of Delhi University for more information. The students whose final year examination results have been declared by their respective colleges are advised to put their dashboard on November 1 and upload details by 16 November.

DU Admissions 2020: Impotant Dates

1. Admission process under the first merit list- November 18 to 20.

2. Last date for depositing fees under the first merit- November 23, 2020

3. Second merit list admission process- 25 to 27 November 2020

4. Admission process under third merit list- 2 to 4 December 2020

5. Last date for submission of fees- December 7, 2020

Students seeking admission will be able to enroll under the first merit from November 18 to 20 and the second merit from November 25 to November 27 after the second merit list is released. Admission fees can be paid till November 30 for admission.

Posted By: Srishti Goel