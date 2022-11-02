DU New Academic Session Begins: Admission Process Still Underway For 70,000 Seats | Details

THE DELHI University started the classes for the first semester on Wednesday despite the ongoing admission process. DU Admissions are underway for over 70,000 seats across colleges affiliated with Delhi University. This year, admissions in DU colleges are based on CUET scores instead of class 12 marks. Candidates who have not done their registration in the second round of seat allocation can apply at-- admission.uod.ac.in

Approx 59,100 candidates secured admission in the first round of seat allocation, while 15,398 candidates have frozen their seats in the second round of DU seat allocation. Colleges have done their preparation to welcome new students. For the safety of the students, colleges have conducted fumigation, activated anti-ragging committees and taken all the safety measures.

Various colleges have uploaded details deeming the orientation sessions on their websites. “We are all set to hold classes for the first-year students. This year, we have conducted admissions through the CUET and are implementing the National Education Policy. It is a different policy and students will have more flexibility,” DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI.

DU will implement the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) this year. The University will also launch the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system to allow students to choose multiple entry-exit schemes for increased flexibility in higher education.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna, as quoted by Indian Express, said, "There are a total of 1,550 seats in the college and all the seats have been filled and admission to the supernumerary seats is underway. The last-minute arrangements are being done to welcome the first-year students".

Earlier on September 12, the University released the CSAS admission-cum-allocation policy. Candidates have their admission through the CSAS in three phases, including submission of the application form, selection of programmes, filling of preferences, seat allocation and admission.