DU Meri List 2022 For Spot Admission To Release Today At admission.uod.in; Here’s How To Check

The Delhi University (DU) will release the merit list for Round 1 spot admissions today (November 23). The list will be published at or after 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the first round of spot admission will be able to check their seat allocation and will have to accept the allotted seats from tomorrow till November 25 up to 4:59 pm. Candidates can check the merit list at– admission.uod.ac.

After the spot admission merit list is released, candidates who will be selected for admission for the round 1 spot allocation list will have to accept seats from November 24 to 25. The last date for submitting DU admission fees is November 27. DU had closed the first-round spot admission window yesterday. Candidates will be selected based on their program-specific merit, priority order, and availability.

Candidates must note that the seat of previously admitted DU students window will be locked and they would not be able to upgrade their seats. Candidates who will be selected for spot-round admission will not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw from their selected seats.

Important Dates: DU UG Spot Round Admission 2022

-Declaration of vacant seat list: November 20 (5 PM)

-Candidates to apply for spot round allocation: November 21 to 22

-Spot round seat allocation result: November 23, 2022 (5 PM)

-Candidates to "Accept" the offer: November 24 to 25

-Colleges to verify and approve the online application: November 24 to 26

-Last date for fee payment: November 27 (4:59 PM)

DU Merit List 2022 For Spot Admission: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– admission.uod.ac

Step 2: Click on the link ‘spot round admission merit/seat allocation list 2022’

Step 3: Now, enter the required login credentials to open the list

Step 4: DU merit list for admissions will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the DU merit list for spot admission and print it out for future reference