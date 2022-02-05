New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The admission process for all the prestigious central universities are changing. Students who want to get admission in Delhi University (Delhi University, DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Visva Bharati University will now have to take the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

The entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The education body will conduct the exam in different languages like English, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. As per media reports, in order to take admission in any central university, students have to appear for the CUCET. The entrance exam will be conducted in the months of June-July.

Media reports further suggested that the Ministry of Education will release the notification regarding the CUTET exam next week. The NTA will also announce the exam dates and registration details.

The report also states that CUCET will be conducted on the basis of the existing syllabus of class 12. The dates and details of the exam are likely to be announced by the end of next week.

“The dates and details are likely to be announced by the end of next week. The expert committee of the University Grants Commission is finalising the details and the ministry is also coordinating with all the 42 central universities,” a senior was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The CUTET entrance exam will be a computer-based test and will contain two sections - common aptitude test and domain-specific test, the report stated.

On December 17, 2021, the Delhi University Executive Council (EC) gave a go-ahead for conducting the CUCET for admissions to its several undergraduate programmes from the 2022 academic year.

Apart from that, in mid-January, another prestigious central university, in its 159th academic council took the decision of conducting the CUCET for admission from this academic year 2022-23.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen