DU 1st Merit List 2022: Allocation List For UG Admissions Released; Check Top Colleges Here

Updated: Wed, 19 Oct 2022 07:16 PM IST
Delhi University (DU) released the first allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programs (UG) on Wednesday, October 19. Students can access the cutoff list from the official websites – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
DU has released the press release on its official website for the 1st round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates have to accept the allocated seat by 04:59 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022. Seat allocation to all Undergraduate programmes will be completely based on the marks obtained in CUET UG - 2022. The CSAS cut-off lists issued on the Admission website have to be adhered to by all the Colleges of Delhi University.
This is the first time the admissions are based on the basis of CUET score. From this, semester schedule has delayed and the first semester will start in November 2022 this time and it will end in March 2023.
As per the official data by the University, more than 2.17 lakh applicants have registered for 70,000 seats across various UG courses at Delhi University.
College Name and NIRF Rank
Miranda House 1
Hindu College 2
Lady Shri Ram College for Women 5
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College 7
Kirori Mal College 10
St. Stephens's College 11
Shri Ram College of Commerce 12
Hans Raj College 14
Sri Venkateswara College 14
Lady Irwin College 16
Acharya Narendra Dev College 18
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 21
Gargi College 23
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 25
Deshbandhu College 28
Daulat Ram College 29
Maitreyi College 34
Dyal Singh College 35
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women 36
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 39
Kamala Nehru College 40
Ramanujan College 41
Jesus & Mary College44
Maharaja Agrasen College48
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies 51
Indraprastha College for Women 61
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce 63
Ramjas College 66Shivaji College 70
Institute of Home Economics 75
Shyam Lal College 77
Keshav Mahavidyalya 84