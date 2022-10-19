DU 1st Merit List 2022: Allocation List For UG Admissions Released; Check Top Colleges Here

Delhi University (DU) released the first allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programs (UG) on Wednesday, October 19. Students can access the cutoff list from the official websites – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

DU has released the press release on its official website for the 1st round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates have to accept the allocated seat by 04:59 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022. Seat allocation to all Undergraduate programmes will be completely based on the marks obtained in CUET UG - 2022. The CSAS cut-off lists issued on the Admission website have to be adhered to by all the Colleges of Delhi University.

This is the first time the admissions are based on the basis of CUET score. From this, semester schedule has delayed and the first semester will start in November 2022 this time and it will end in March 2023.

As per the official data by the University, more than 2.17 lakh applicants have registered for 70,000 seats across various UG courses at Delhi University.

