DU First Cut-Off 2022-23: Round 1 Seat Allotment List For Undergraduate Admission Today

Delhi University, DU will release the first Common Seat Allocation System list of first seat allotment list for undergraduate courses on Wednesday, October 19. Once released, candidates can check the UG first merit list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Earlier, the DU UG first merit list earlier was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 18, however, it was postponed by a day as Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

After the list is released, candidates must check the lists carefully and then need to log on to his/her CSAS-2022 dashboard for acceptance of the allocated seat, if offered. Candidates who are satisfied with the CSAS merit list can submit their acceptance by October 21. The last date to pay the online admission fees is October 24.

"It is the responsibility of the candidate to login to the dashboard and checks if a seat is allocated in a given round of seat allocation, and if allocated s(he) must complete all admission formalities," read the official notice.

"The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. In case a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, s(he) must "Accept" ONE Allocated seat ONLY," it states further.

Following the completion of the CSAS first allotment round, the second CSAS allocation process will commence on October 25 and the third allocation on November 4. The spot admission process will be conducted from November 17.

Meanwhile, the extracurricular activities quota (ECA) performance trial process will also be held from October 19 in 14 categories, The ECA trial process will be concluded on October 26.

The University of Delhi will conduct the UG admission 2022 on the basis of Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results.