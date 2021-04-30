Delhi University Final Year Exams 2021: DU officials will decide both the mode of examination and dates soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing concern of COVID-19, the University of Delhi is all set to conduct the final semester exams 2021 as per schedule, that is, in May-June. DU officials have yet not announced the exam dates, they will decide both the mode of examination and dates soon. University will be deciding the Delhi University final semester exams 2021 as per the UGC guidelines and advisory from MHA and MoEd.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire humanity and in particular our country during recent times. The University is concerned for the health and safety of our students which is our priority and would ensure that the interest of the university community is protected at any given time,” DU's official notice read.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, DU officials posted the notice and wrote, "The University of Delhi will conduct the final examinations( May-June 2021) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory from MoEd and MHA in view of the Covid-19."

University of Delhi will conduct the final examinations( May-June 2021) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory from MoEd and MHA in view of the Covid-19.#StaySafeStayHealthy

Read notification here.... pic.twitter.com/sAYWLdgJRI — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 29, 2021

They further requested the students to not fall prey to rumours of postponement of final semester exams and have asked to keep checking the official website-- du.ac.in. Also, they clarified that the university will decide on the mid-term semester or year exams later.

Meanwhile, students and teachers have been requesting the university to postpone the exams as COVID-19 cases are crossing the 3 lakh mark every day.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent and 395 fatalities. Delhi government have also extended the lockdown to May 4 after witnessing a continuous spike in cases.

Further, during a press meet on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that no COVID-19 vaccination will be done for the 18+ category on May 1 as the consignment is yet to reach the national capital.

Talking about other university exams, the UP government and Maharashtra government, among others, have postponed the final semester exams till further notice. They have also shut down the colleges for the safety of students.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv