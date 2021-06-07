DU Final Exams 2021: On Sunday, the examination branch of Delhi University held a meeting to discuss the procedure for evaluation and results of the Open Book Examination.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Nearly 2 Lakh students are expected to appear in the final exams for various Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses, starting today June 7, 2021. The online Open Book exams will be held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

"The meeting was held to discuss how to tackle the issues that arise. We want to start the evaluation process on Tuesday,” DS Rawat, Dean (Examinations) was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Results in three months or before: DU Examinations Dean

The Delhi University Dean (Examinations) said that the result would take up to three months. However, for the courses that have fewer students, the results can be finalized earlier, he added.

‘Confidential results’ for those applying to foreign universities

The official quoted above said that specific principals have been told that they can give ‘confidential results’ to the students if they have to submit them to foreign universities for admission.

"Usually, the last date for submission of results in universities is 31 July so in case some student needs the result, they can give us documentary evidence and write to us and we will give them the result," DS Rawat, DU Dean (Examinations) further said.

However, there are also universities in Europe that do not accept confidential results. Answering the query Rawat said that during one such incident the student concerned informed the university. “I wrote a personal email with my credentials and the varsity subsequently accepted it," he added.

Last year, during the first phase of the online open-book exams, students from across the university had complained about technical glitches in the submission of answer sheets.

However, Rawat said that during the exams held in March this year, there were very few students who encountered such technical glitches while appearing for online exams from all across the country.

In case of low internet connectivity or any unforeseen technical glitches etc, the student can submit their script beyond the specified time period with documentary evidence, he said.

As per the official notification, the maximum time limit for the delayed submission is 60 minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)

