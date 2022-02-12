New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University (DU) is all set to resume offline classes from February 17. And now, the university is going to conduct the upcoming semester examinations for first-year students in the month of March and April in an open-book format. This rule will be applicable for only those students who are in their 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester.

"The University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations has decided that all the examinations, which shall be conducted during the months of March and April 2022 (odd semester examinations), shall be conducted in the open book examination (OBE) mode," Delhi University said in an official notice.

The notification further stated that exams which will be conducted from the month of May 2022 onwards (even semester examinations), shall be conducted in the physical mode. This rule will be applicable to students who are in their 2nd, 4th, and 6th semesters.

The decision for conducting the exams was taken based on the recommendations of the working group for examinations. All the exams which will be conducted in the month of March and April shall be conducted in open-book examination mode, and examinations that will take place in May will be conducted in Physical mode.

Apart from that, the university also said that the detailed guidelines on these exams and their conduct will be released in due course of time. As per DS Rawat, the dean of examinations, outstation students who will not be able to reach Delhi before the exam begins would be given permission to appear for the online exams from their respective hometowns.

Meanwhile, University Grant Commission, (UGC) has also asked others institutes to reopen campuses and conduct exams and classes in online, offline, or blended mode.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen