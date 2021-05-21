DU Exams 2021: An Assignment Based Examination (ABE) is a mode of assessment, in which students are evaluated on the basis of subject-specific assignments submitted.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A day after the University of Delhi announced the exam dates for final year students enrolled in various Undergraduate or Postgraduate courses, the varsity announced the mode of assessment for the fourth-semester students enrolled in 3-year Undergraduate courses. The assessment for the intermediate fourth semester, University said, will be ABE-based (Assignment-Based Examination).

“#Exams2021 @UnivofDelhi "Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon" Examination of first-year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time. All date sheets are available on the DU website,” the University of Delhi tweeted Friday morning.

What is Assignment Based Examination?

An Assignment Based Examination (ABE) is a mode of assessment, in which students are evaluated on the basis of subject-specific assignments submitted. The pupil of an institution where such mode of assessment is adopted does not need to appear in the end-semester examinations in order to be promoted to the next semester. The detailed guidelines as to how the Assignment Based Examination will take place, will be announced later by the varsity.

However, many Central Universities have adopted for ABE mode of assessment in the academic falls marred by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) last year adopted an assignment based examination for all semesters. Under this, as per the latest guidelines of the University Grant Commission (UGC), the 50:50 ratio was considered for internal assessment and the end-semester assessment taken together. The first half of the assessment was entirely internal in which the assignments submitted by students during the course of the semester were considered. The next half was based on an assignment-based sessional.

What is an assignment-based sessional?

In an assignment-based sessional, the concerned teachers of specific subjects give assignments to the students that are to be submitted in a specified format in a particular timeframe. BHU gave its students 15 days to complete an assignment based sessional, in which students were supposed to submit the specific assignment within 15 days. This comprised the second half of the semester’s assessment.

Why an ABE mode of end-semester assessment?

The University of Delhi, in the second wave of Covid-19, suffered huge losses in terms of the lives of its faculty members as well as the students. Henceforth, it has been reportedly suggested that conducting an ABE mode of end-semester assessment was deemed more feasible than a conventional offline or online examination. As of the first week of May 2021, media reports quoted Delhi University officials claiming that nearly 70 per cent of the staff in the Examination Branch of the University was battling Covid-19. Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said that the varsity has lost 33 working members of the faculty due to Covid-19 since the end of March 2021.

