New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University (DU) is set to ask its students to bring the answer sheets by their own, during the second phase of open-book exams (OBE) scheduled to begin next month from September 14 onwards. The university is conducting the physical open-book exams for those who have supposedly missed the exam due to challenging situations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The new set of guidelines, to be followed by the undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university, will also ask the students to bring their own electronic gadgets such as smartphones, laptops or tablets inside the examination centers.

“The students for both the mode of examinations i.e. physical or ICT (Information and Communication Technology) based activities shall answer the questions on plain/ruled A4 size paper and shall use their own papers for writing their answers... There will be no physical assistance during examinations in the college and Departments,” the University of Delhi said in its affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The university also informed the High Court that it will conduct the second phase of open-book exams for those who missed it for the first time they were held between August 10 to August 31.

The second-phase of open book exam for the final year students enrolled in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including the ones at School of Open Learning (SOL) as well as Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) who could not appear in the first phase of exams due to various physical or technological shortcomings.

“How will students bring all their study material for open-book exams to the exam centre? It’s not also possible to get everything on mobile phones. They will have to get laptops or iPads with study material on them. This won’t serve the purpose at all. A majority of the students who could not appear in the first phase of exams are those who did not have gadgets,” Pankaj Gupta, an associate professor at Rajdhani College, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The specially-abled students who have already appeared in the first phase of exams but wish to improve their performance, can also appear for the second time in September.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma