New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Resuming the admission process for the Undergraduate (UG) courses, the Delhi University (DU) on Saturday released the second special DU Cut Off List 2020. The list was released on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The students who are waiting for the second cut off list can check the list on the official portal.

As per the dates mentioned in the list, the aspiring students can enrol between December 21 starting from 10 am till 5 pm on December 22, under the second special DU Cut off list 2020. Meanwhile, the last date for submitting the fees for the DU Second Special Cut Off list is December 26, 2020.

According to the official notification, the cutoff list will be available from December 10 to December 21, 2020, under the courses and categories available in DU colleges. On the other hand, if an applicant does not take admission on its seat, then there can be a difference in the declared seats.

Students keep in mind that this DU special cut-off list has been released only for those students who are not admitted in the previous cutoff list. Only such students can enrol under this cutoff, who can not enrol in the first cut-off list. Apart from this, students can visit the official portal of DU at du.ac.in for more information.

DU Cut Off List 2020: Important Dates

Date of commencement of admission process under Second Special Cutoff - December 21, 2020

Last date to take admission under second special cutoff - December 22, 2020

Colleges to issue a list of eligible applicants under second special cut-off - December 24, 2020

Last date for depositing fees under second special cutoff - December 26, 2020

For the unversed, the first cutoff list released for admission in the UG courses in DU colleges had set a record this time. The cutoff of this time was recorded at 100 per cent in DU after five years.

