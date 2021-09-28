New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: University of Delhi (DU) has finally released the complete schedule of DU Cut Off Lists 2021 for Undergraduate courses. As per the schedule, the DU first cut off will be released on October 1, Friday followed by a second cut off on October 9. The entire admission process of DU will conclude by November 16, 2021. Students will be required to visit the official website of Delhi University--du.ac.in to check the DU Cut Off Lists 2021.

This year, a total of five DU Cut Off list 2021 will be released, however, if the seat in all colleges gets full by DU Third Cut Off List 2021, then officials might not release the 4th and 5th cut off list. As per the notice released by DU, Special Cut Off List would also be released on October 25, which is after three cut off lists.

DU Cut Off List 2021: Complete Schedule

Process Date Release date for 1st Cut-Off by Colleges 1st October, 2021 (Friday) Admission against 1st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday) Complettion of approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off by Colleges Till 5:00pm 07th Oct (Thursday) Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off 5:00pm 08th Oct (Friday) 2nd Cut-Off by Colleges 09th October 2021 (Saturday) dmission against 2nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday) Approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday) Last day of payment by candidates against 2nd Cut-Off 5:00pm 15thOct (Friday) 3rd Cut-Off by Colleges 16th October 2021 (Saturday) Admission against 3rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday) Approvals for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 22nd Oct (Friday) Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off 5:00pm 23rd Oct (Saturday) Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25th Oct (Monday) Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday) Approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00pm 28th Oct (Thursday) Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00pm 29th Oct (Friday) 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30th October (Saturday) Admission against 4thCut-Off 10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday) Approvals for Admission against 4th Cut-Off 5:00pm 5th Nov (Friday) Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off 5:00pm 6th Nov (Saturday) 5th Cutoffs* List 8th Nov (Monday) Admission against 5thCut-Off 10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday) Admission against 5thCut-Off 11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday) Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff 5:00pm 12th Nov (Friday) Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13th Nov (Saturday) Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday) Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

After the release of the DU First Cut Off List, students will be required to visit the available college based on merit and submit the fees before the release of the second cut-off.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv