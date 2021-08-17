DU is expected to release cut-offs for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses on October 1. DU will also start the admission process for around 70,000 UG seats in around 65 colleges on October 4.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University is expected to release cut-offs for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses on October 1. DU will also start the admission process for around 70,000 UG seats in around 65 colleges on October 4. The dates have been pushed by a month to accommodate students who are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) improvement examination.

“We are yet to confirm the dates. But it is likely that the cut-off list will come in October first week. There are several factors behind the decision, including CBSE improvement examination, multiple entrance examinations, and DU entrance test (DUET) which will end on October 1. Students often shift to other courses once their entrance results come in so we planned to start admission by October 4,” Pinki Sharma, dean of admissions said.

The last date for registration is August 31. The university has no plans to extend the registration date any further. This was informed by Chairperson, admissions, Rajeev Gupta who said that it is not required to extend the deadline as students can take admission in colleges by selecting results not declared option.

“It is not required to extend the registration deadline. Students can select ‘results not declared’ category and subsequently update their results later. CBSE had requested us to consider students who were given the option to appear for physical exams if they were not satisfied with their scores,” Gupta said.

Earlier, the first cut-off list was scheduled to be released by September 8-9. This year, DU has received 318,158 registrations so far according to data shared by senior university officials. 147,435 students have completed their payment process as well. Out of these 82,155 are female candidates and 65,507 are male candidates. Over 20,000 applications have come from the Delhi-NCR area alone. 121,000 candidates who have applied for the Delhi University are from CBSE-affiliated schools. DU has also received 137,084 registrations for its postgraduate courses.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha