Du CSAS Second Merit List 2022: Last Date Seat Allocation Round Two DU Admissions CUET Latest Updates

THE DELHI University (DU) on Sunday released the second merit list for admission to its Undergraduate programmes and gave two days' time to the students to block their seats. Students who have been allotted seats in the second merit list have to accept their seats last by November 1 (today) evening (5 pm). Candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list can fill their seats on the official website-- ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

It is noteworthy that candidates who will not accept their seats by the stipulated time will not be allotted seats in the third round. Colleges will verify the online form from October 31 to November 2, 2022, and the last date to pay the fees online is November 3, 2022.

DU CSAS Second Merit List: Important Dates

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: After 10 pm Tuesday, October 30, 2022

Candidates to Accept the Allocated seat: 10:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022 - 04:59pm, Tuesday, November 01, 2022

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: 10:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022 - 05:00 pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: 04:59pm Thursday, November 03, 2022

Delhi University will release the vacant seats for round three on November 4. DU released the second list on October 30 after a delay of nearly 5 hours. This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores and the DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

Earlier, the DU released the cut-off lists for BA and B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college and Miranda House. For the BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94. The university is offering 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The UG programme includes 206 combinations for the BA programme. The admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 UG seats.