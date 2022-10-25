DU Admissions 2022-23: NCWEB First Cut-Off List Released, CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow | Details

The University of Delhi on Tuesday released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) first cut-off list. Aspiring candidates can now check the first cut-off list on the website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, the first cut-off list admission process will commence on October 26 and conclude on October 28 at 11:59 PM.

The first cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college, Miranda House. For BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94.

Meanwhile, DU will also release list of vacant seats left for students after the first round of CSAS tomorrow, October 26. The vacant seat list will be released at 10 am. The list of vacant seats for round 2 will be available on the official websites – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

The DU official notification reads: “ Display of vacant seat, if any, shall be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022”.

DU NCWEB First Cut-Off List: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on NCWEB first cut-off list link

BA/ B.Com programme wise cut-off list will appear on the screen

Download BA/ B.Com cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

This year over 54,000 students have sealed their admission by paying fees as of Monday evening. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the DU college and the course allotted to them in the university’s first round of seat allocations. As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved, the official said.