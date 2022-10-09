DU Admissions 2022: Registration For UG Phase I and II To Come To End Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

The admission process for Delhi University is set to come to an end on October 10, 2022. The University of Delhi will conclude the Phase I and II registration process tomorrow, Students who wish to apply for the admission process can visit the official website and fill out their form online.

Further, the preference that candidates have saved for Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System will be saved by the varsity on October 10, 2022, at 4:59 pm. DU UG admission process consists of three stages -- registration on the CSAS portal, choice filling, and seat allocation cum admission.

If you also wish to apply for the admission process, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

DU Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CSAS 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees

Step 5: Once done, click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Meanwhile, a new window for the undergraduate course has been opened on the university's portal that shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information. The university also shares update on the official website which will keep the students updated.