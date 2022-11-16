DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB UG Admission Under Special Cut-off Begins | Here's How To Check

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) under Delhi University will start the admission process under a special cut-off from today (November 16). The admission process will end tomorrow (November 17) at 11:59 pm. This special admission process is for those female candidates who are eligible but could not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs due to some reasons. Candidates can apply online at-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

"The first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons,” an NCWEB statement said. NCWEB released the first special cut-off list on November 15. The special cut-off list has been released for admissions in BA and B.Com programmes only.

Candidates must note that those applicants who have secured admission in the three cut-off lists released earlier in any programme or college of Delhi University will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off.

There is a total of 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG. The classes are conducted on weekdays. The special cut-off 2022 includes the category, college and course-wise score/marks based on the qualifying exam or 12th board exam. For the unversed, Delhi University will release the fourth cut-off list on November 22.

DU NCWEB Cut OFF List 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admission tab

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the NCWEB tab and then click on the link 'Special cut-off list for BA and B.Com courses'