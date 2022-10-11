DU Admissions 2022 Last Date: Delhi University Extends Deadline For Admissions; First Merit List On Oct 18 | Details

Delhi University announced the Phase 3 schedule on Monday. Know the merit list release date and more details inside.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 10:14 AM IST
Minute Read
DU Admissions 2022 Last Date: Delhi University Extends Deadline For Admissions; First Merit List On Oct 18 | Details
Image used for representation: Photo (ANI)

DELHI UNIVERSITY (DU) on Monday announced the schedule of Phase 3 and the first merit list will be released by October 18, 2022. Mover, the university will also release a simulated list ahead of the first merit list release. The simulated list will be out this week on the official websites--du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the website to get the latest update.

Apart from releasing the Phase 3 schedule, Delhi University has also extended the last day to apply for DU Admissions. Now, the new date is October 12, 2022, and candidates can apply for admissions till 4:59 PM.

Take a look at the DU Merit List 2033 Phase 3 Complete Schedule:

 

Date

Time

Last date to apply on CSAS portal

October 12

Till 4:59 PM

DU Simulated List

October 14

Till 5:00 PM

Edit window for Simulated list

October 14 to 16

Till 4:59 PM

DU First Merit List

October 16

At 5 PM

DU Second Merit List

October 30

At 5 PM

DU Third Merit List

November 30

At 5 PM

Du Spot Allocation

November 22

At 5 PM

Meanwhile, Delhi University earlier launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal, where students can apply for admission to the undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates need to visit the official website--admission.uod.ac.in. to apply for admission.

Also Read
DU Admissions 2022: Registration For UG Phase I and II To Come To End..
DU Admissions 2022: Registration For UG Phase I and II To Come To End..

This year, Around 34,000 candidates have registered for the UG admission process on the CSAS portal. Meanwhile, through NTA CUET, around 6,14,000 candidates preferred admission to Delhi University.

For the unversed, the registration process will be held in six phases. In the first phase, candidates have to apply for the Undergraduate programme. In the second phase, candidates have to choose the programme and preferred college. The candidates will include in the seat allocation process in the last phase.

Also Read
BSEB Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board Extends Registration Deadline For..
BSEB Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board Extends Registration Deadline For..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.