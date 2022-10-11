DU Admissions 2022 Last Date: Delhi University Extends Deadline For Admissions; First Merit List On Oct 18 | Details

DELHI UNIVERSITY (DU) on Monday announced the schedule of Phase 3 and the first merit list will be released by October 18, 2022. Mover, the university will also release a simulated list ahead of the first merit list release. The simulated list will be out this week on the official websites--du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the website to get the latest update.

Apart from releasing the Phase 3 schedule, Delhi University has also extended the last day to apply for DU Admissions. Now, the new date is October 12, 2022, and candidates can apply for admissions till 4:59 PM.

Take a look at the DU Merit List 2033 Phase 3 Complete Schedule:

Date Time Last date to apply on CSAS portal October 12 Till 4:59 PM DU Simulated List October 14 Till 5:00 PM Edit window for Simulated list October 14 to 16 Till 4:59 PM DU First Merit List October 16 At 5 PM DU Second Merit List October 30 At 5 PM DU Third Merit List November 30 At 5 PM Du Spot Allocation November 22 At 5 PM

Meanwhile, Delhi University earlier launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal, where students can apply for admission to the undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates need to visit the official website--admission.uod.ac.in. to apply for admission.

This year, Around 34,000 candidates have registered for the UG admission process on the CSAS portal. Meanwhile, through NTA CUET, around 6,14,000 candidates preferred admission to Delhi University.

For the unversed, the registration process will be held in six phases. In the first phase, candidates have to apply for the Undergraduate programme. In the second phase, candidates have to choose the programme and preferred college. The candidates will include in the seat allocation process in the last phase.