DU Admissions 2022: DU Releases ECA, Sports, CW Allotment List; Seat Acceptance For Round 3 Ends Today

DELHI University's (DU) admission process for the Undergraduate (UG) programmes is still underway despite the start of the academic session 2022-23. DU recently released the third-round allocation list. As per the university data, out of the total 16,231 students who have been allotted seats in the third round of counselling, 9,504 have accepted their seat allocation.

The university also issued the first merit lists for DU admission under the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports and Children/Widow of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota. DU is offering admission to undergraduate courses on about 70,000 seats and so far, over 61,500 students have been admitted to the university's undergraduate programmes.

In the third round, CSAS admissions are underway for all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW and Kashmiri migrants along with regular admissions. The university has started verifying and approving the online applications from November 14 to 16. Candidates can pay the admission fees till November 17.

Further, after the end of the third round, the DU will open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates in St. Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College from November 18 to 19.DU will also announce the vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS on November 20. Aspirants can apply for this round on November 21 and 22. The first spot allocation list will be released on November 23. Further, students can accept the allocated seats from November 24 to 26 and the last date for payment of the admission fee is November 27.

DU admission process, which started on September 12, is underway in three phases: application process, preference filling and seat allotment cum admission. This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores and the DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

The university is offering 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The UG programme includes 206 combinations for the BA programme. The admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 UG seats.