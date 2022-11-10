DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Released 3rd Merit List Tomorrow For UG Courses; Here's How To Check

DELHI University will be releasing the third merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses for the 2022-23 academic session tomorrow, November 11. Candidates will now have time till November 15 to get admission to the university on the basis of the third merit list. Further, the first spot allocation for vacant seats will be released on November 17. Candidates can check the DU third merit list at-- admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates should be prepared with their CUET application number and password to check the third merit list. Candidates must pay the admission fee by November 15 to ensure their admission. The name of the respected course and college, seat type, CUET score, application number and other details will be included in the DU third merit list.

Over 30,500 students alloted courses across Delhi University colleges have frozen their seats, while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the 2nd merit list. The university had also received 1,008 mid-entry applications, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

“After the second round, 30,662 students have lost their seats. While 23,139 students have opted for upgradation. Moreover, we have received 1,008 applications through the mid-entry window,” Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI News agency.

DU Admissions 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link DU 3rd Merit List 2022

Step 3: Then the third DU allotment list 2022 will display on the screen

Step 4: Now, Check your Name, Registration Number, and other details mentioned in the DU Merit List

Note: Save and printout the DU third merit list for future use