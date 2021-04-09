DU Admissions 2021-22: Those foreign students who are interested in taking admission in India's one of the best universities can log on to the official website of DU-- du.ac.in and fsr.du.ac.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi (DU) has started with the applications process of session 2021-22 for foreign students in various courses such as Undergraduate, Post Graduate, PhD and M Phil. DU has reserved 5 per cent seats for foreign nationals. The applications commenced on April 8, while the last date to submit the form varies. This year due to COVID-19, the admission process has been delayed. So, those students who are interested in taking admission in India's one of the best universities can log on to the official website of DU-- du.ac.in and fsr.du.ac.in.

University of Delhi's Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "foreign students registry of the University of Delhi is inviting online applications from foreign nationals for its various programs of study for the academic session 2021-22. Foreign students registry is a single-window for all foreign nationals who wish to take admission to the University of Delhi."

How to apply online for DU Admissions 2021 for Foreign Students?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU--fsr2021.du.ac.in

Step 2: Sign up to access the page.

Step 3: Now click on the link 'Login' and enter your email id and password.

Step 4: Now, the form will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Fill in the details carefully, and before submitting re-check all the details you have filled.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit' after paying the application fee.

Check out the last date to submit the form:

PhD and MBA Faculty of Management: April 30

Undergraduate Programmes (3-year course): May 31

Post-Graduate Programmes (2-year course): June 29

PhD and M Phil programmes: July 30

Diploma/Advanced Diploma/One-year certificate courses: August 22

Part-time affiliation in any course: August 22

School of Open Learning for Bachelors and Master programmes: August 29

Students are requested to apply online within the given dates. Also, they are advised to keep a check on the official website of DU for updates related to admission 2021-22.

Meanwhile, talking about the national students then, the admission process for them will start only after the results of all Board Exams 2021 are declared.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv