New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: University of Delhi's St Stephen's College has released the first cut-off list for admission to Undergraduate courses. This year, Commerce, Humanities and Science students will require 99 per cent or more to be eligible for admission to Economic (Hons), History (Hons), English (Hons) and BA Programme. Students can check the first cut-off list for BA, BCom and BSc programmes at the official website of St. Stephen-- ststephens.edu.

Every year, St. Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list ahead of university, wherein 85 per cent is for marks obtained in class 12, and the remaining 15 per cent is divided between written tests and interviews. However, like last year, the college will not be conducting an entrance exam, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the nation. Only the interviews will be held virtually.

First Cut-off List 2021

Economics (Hons): 99.5 per cent

History (Hons): 99 per cent

English (Hons): 99 per cent

BSc Mathematics (Hons): 98.5 per cent

Physics (Hons): 97.99 per cent

Chemistry (Hons): 96.33 per cent

BA Programme: 99 per cent

These percentages may differ according to the stream or subjects are chosen in Class 12. Commerce and Science students require 99 per cent for admission in History, English and BA programme courses. However, for Humanities students, the cut-off in these subjects is 98.25 per cent, 98.7 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.

Commerce and Humanities students require more than 99 per cent to admission for Economic (Hons) course.

This year, owing to the percentage scored by students in CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, the cut-off list was expected to increase. However, St. Stephen's College's first cut off list has shown no clear trends. Only Economics (Hons) and Maths (Hons) have shown a considerable rise in percentage from last year. Also, the cut-off has increased for both Commerce and Science students while the biggest jump is for Humanities students who wish to take admission in BSc Mathematics (Hons). They are required at least 98 per cent to get secure their position.

The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian students and has a separate admission process.

Talking about DU's first cut off list 2021, the remaining colleges' cut-off is likely to release from October 1, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv