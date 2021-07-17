Universal Grants Commission (UGC) directed the colleges to complete the admissions to first-year courses by 30 September, adding that 2021-22 session must begin by October 1 in all Universities and colleges.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi announced on Saturday the registration dates for admissions into Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes respectively. The registration process will begin on August 2 for both UG and PG programmes, the University said.

DU's acting Vice Chancellor P C Joshi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes will start on July 26. The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and that for Undergraduate programmes is August 31.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," DU’s Acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

The acting Vice Chancellor added that the admission process will be completely online like last year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Delhi University said it has received a total of 1,324 overseas applications, including 320 from Afghanistan, for the 2021-22 academic year.

DU Admissions 2021: Applications received from 61 countries

Delhi University’s Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) admission committee had earlier informed that this year the University has received applications from 61 countries with the total number of foreign students’ applications closing above the mark of 400 applications so far.

Delhi University had invited online applications from foreign candidates in April for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

It received 185 applications from Nepal, 156 from Tibet, 10 from Vietnam, seven from Thailand, five from Sri Lanka. The rest of the applications were received from Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Jordan among other countries.

Meanwhile, Universal Grants Commission (UGC) directed the colleges to complete the admissions to first-year courses by 30 September, adding that 2021-22 session must begin by October 1 in all Universities and colleges.

The results of all secondary education boards, including CBSE's for Class 12 are expected to be declared by July 31, 2021.

However, reports suggest that if there is a delay in the declaration of results, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma