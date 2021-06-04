DU Admissions 2021: The acting Vice-Chancellor also added that contrary to the previous years, the admissions will be delayed this year because the admission process can begin only ‘as and when Board Exam results are announced’.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi is expected to release the registration links for the admissions into its undergraduate courses by July 15, the University’s Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi said. “Delhi University will begin its registration process around July 15 this year, and students from all boards (state and CBSE) will be given equal importance,” the acting VC said as quoted by ANI.

The acting Vice-Chancellor also added that contrary to the previous years, the admissions will be delayed this year because the admission process can begin only ‘as and when Board Exam results are announced’. In the last two years, close to 98 per cent of all Delhi University Undergraduate applicants belonged to CBSE.

DU Admissions 2020: Admissions through CUCET mode unlikely this year:

The University of Delhi had earlier proposed to the University Grants Commission to conduct the admissions partially through CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test), under which 50 per cent weightage was supposed to be given to the Class 12 Board marks and the rest of the 50 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the entrance exam.

CUCET, as a partial model of admission in the Central Universities across India, has been notified in the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). However, this year, the admissions in Delhi University will reportedly follow the methodology of previous years itself – with only Class 12 Board marks as the only admission criteria – due to the Coronavirus pandemic making it difficult for the authorities to conduct the said entrance test.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 after a high-level inter-ministerial meet had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Followed by the announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board exams’ cancellation, other educational boards such as CISCE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) as well as the state boards also followed the suit and went ahead with the respective cancellation of the Board exams under their ambits.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan