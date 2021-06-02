DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University’s acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi added that in these extraordinary circumstances there will be some way to judge the merit.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University (DU), one of India’s largest public universities stated on June 2 that it will not compromise on merit while granting admissions to the students this year. With Prime Minister Modi has declared the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE Board exams along with what evaluation criteria the Board comes up with, all eyes are on public universities as well who conventionally decide admissions based on Class 12 CBSE Board results.

In 2019 and 2020, close to 98 per cent of the students who applied for admission to Delhi University were CBSE students. “Our admission criteria will strictly be based on merit. We will honour the Board’s criterion,” Delhi University’s acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

‘DU will not compromise on merit’: Acting VC

Delhi University’s acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi added that in these extraordinary circumstances there will be some way to judge the merit.

"The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students," added PC Joshi.

Every year, the University of Delhi admits the students on the basis of their Class 12 Board examination marks. The university had previously sent a proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC), under which 50 per cent weightage could be given to the Class 12 marks and the rest to a CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test). A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending with the Education ministry.

