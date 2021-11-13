New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi is going to release DU Special drive cut off list 2021 today, November 13, for admissions to vacant seats. Candidates who are yet to apply can check the official website of DU--admission.uod.ac.in to seek admission. The admission process will commence from November 14 and will conclude on November 15.

DU Admission 2021: Special drive cut-off List

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU--admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Log in to the students' dashboard

Step 3: Select DU college and course

Step 4: Register online at the college website

Step 5: Enter the details asked

Step 6: Click on submit

The last date to pay a fee for students under the special drive cut-off list is November 16 by 5 pm. The university will further announce the cut-off lists based on the remaining vacant seats after the Special drive admission process.

DU released its fifth cut-off list on November 8, in which Motilal Nehru closed the admissions for many courses like BSc Hons Physics, BA Hons Political Science etc. For BA Hons Chemistry, college demanded 93 per cent marks. Kirori Mal College demanded 97.25 per cent marks for admission to BA Hons English, while for BA Hons Economics course it demanded 98.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the first semester of undergraduate students will begin on November 22, 2021. As per the academic calendar issued by DU, their exams will be held from March 21 to April 4, 2022. The admission process would be concluded soon, and cut off lists would be declared only in case of vacant seats in affiliated colleges.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the University of Delhi or Jagran English for the latest updates on DU Special Drive Cut-off List 2021.

