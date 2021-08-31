DU Admission 2021: The registration process ends today on its official website. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: For students wanting to apply in Delhi University for Undergraduation must hurry to register. Delhi University will end their process for online application on its official website today, August 31. DU Admissions 2021 for undergraduate courses will be done on the basis of cut-offs that will be released by various colleges of DU.In the latest developments, Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off on October 1st, 2021.

Students who are interested and eligible can apply on the website of Delhi university that is du.ac.in. Also, students must note that today is the last day to submit the registration fee as well. Students can check the process of resgisterations here.

Steps to register for DU Admissions 2021:

-Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in

-Click on the DU 2021 Registration link

-Enter your credentials and press submit.

-Fill the application form, upload required documents.

-Pay the required registration fee.

-Submit the DU application and save it for future use.

The cut-offs released by DU will be based on the average marks secured and the previous cutoff of the respective colleges. Students must keep a regular check on the official website of Delhi university for more latest updates regarding the admissions 2021.

Till now, the Delhi University has recieved approx 4,23,439 registrations for admissions 2021 in undergraduation courses. Delhi University started it's online application process for academic session 2021-22 from August 2, 2021.

Posted By: Ashita Singh