New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: St. Stephen’s College has released its first cut off list for admission to BA Honours and Programme course for the academic year 2020-21. Applicants can check the cut-offs on the official website of St Stephen's College, New Delhi. The college cut off is also available on the DU UG online portal.

In comparison to last year, this year, the cut off is higher. The minimum marks needed for admissions at St Stephen's in most courses including BA (Hon) Economics is above 99 per cent. The previous year English and Economics observed the highest cutoffs striking at 98.75%. For the History courses, the cut-off strikes at 99%.

For students of Commerce and Science stream, the cut off for Sanskrit (Hons) has increased from 65 per cent to 70 per cent. However, it has remained the same for Humanities students, 65 per cent. Last year, the cut off for English and Economics stood at 98.75 per cent.

The cut off list is prepared after evaluating the best four subject marks obtained in class 12. It includes one language subject, one core subject, and the remaining two subjects based on the highest marks scored in Class 12 board exams. For each subject, the criteria can be slightly different, students need to go through the prospectus before applying at the college. Those who match with the cut-off will have to undergo a document verification process.

