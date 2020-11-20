DU Admissions 2020: Here is the complete list that contains the number of seats left for the reserved and unreserved category in Delhi University.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a piece of good news for students seeking admission in different colleges and universities, the Delhi University (DU) has released its list of vacant seats for different courses in various colleges.

The list, which has been released for merit-based programmes offered in DU, contains the number of seats that are left for reserved and unreserved category. Following is the complete list that contains the number of seats left for the reserved and unreserved category in Delhi University:

* Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College: 51 seats BCom Hons. for unreserved category

* Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 24 seats for B Com (H) and B Sc (H) Chemistry for unreserved category

* Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 33 seats for B Com (H)

* Bharati College: 85 seats for BA English (H) programme along with seats available in other courses and categories

* College of Vocational Studies: 10 seats for BA (H) Economics programme

* Lady Shri Ram College: Few seats left for DU special cut off 2020 in all of the categories

* Miranda House: Few seats left for DU special cut off 2020 in all of the categories

* Indraprastha College for Women: Few seats left for DU special cut off 2020 in all of the categories

* Gargi College: Few seats left for DU special cut off 2020 in all of the categories

* Mata Sundri College for Women: Few seats left for DU special cut off 2020 in all of the categories

* Janki Devi Memorial College: Few seats left for DU special cut off 2020 in all of the categories

It is noteworthy to mention that Hansraj College, Dyal Singh Evening College, Deshbandhu College and The Institute of Home Economics have closed all of their admissions for unreserved category.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University had earlier informed that the admission process under the first merit list will end on Friday. On the other hand, the admission process for under the second and third merit lists will begin from November 25 and December 2 respectively.

