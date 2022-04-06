New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: University of Delhi, DU has finally released its criteria for DU Admission 2022-23. In the latest released admission policies, University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh highlighted that this year students' eligibility for Undergraduate courses admissions will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test marks.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2022-23

The admissions to the university will be held through the common test that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country. Till last year, admission to Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams. A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.

"It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET," he said.

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to appear for the CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of a combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET.

It has been made mandatory for candidates to appear in at least one language exam for admission to the Delhi University, out of both the three parts combined. The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain-specific topics. The third section is based on general knowledge which will be for admission to BA programs only.

DU UG Reservation Criteria 2022-23

In 50 percent of seats reserved for minority colleges, 85 percent of the marks for admission will be taken from the CUET and the remaining 15 percent will be decided by the colleges, Singh said. Admission to non-reserved 50 per cent seats will be purely on the basis of CUET, he said.

Minority colleges like Jesus and Mary, St Stephen's and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa have 50 per cent seats reserved for minority communities.

DU UG Admissions 2022-23 Counselling

Candidates must know that after CUET Results, three rounds of e-counselling will be held. During this counselling, students will be allotted seats as per their merit based on CUET 2022 scores and proceed accordingly for admissions.

DU UG Admissions 2022: Important Highlights

BBA, BMS, and BBE candidates will have to appear in any one language, Mathematics, and as per section 3 of the CUET. For BA, B.Voc, and B.Com programmes (popularly known as "pass" courses), candidates have the choice of a language along with one domain-specific subject and a general examination or a three-subject test.

For admission to linguistic programs, candidates can choose a particular language at CUET or take a test in any other language. Also, students must not that, preference will be given to those appearing in the particular language. Centralized e-counselling will be done after the test.

For admission to Bachelor of Arts, a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and in any three subjects from the other section. Merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language.

For admission to BA (Hons) Economics, it is mandatory for the candidates to take the test in Mathematics in the CUET. Merit for this will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics, and any two subjects.

Posted By: Ashita Singh