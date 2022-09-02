DU Admission 2022: When Will DU Begin With Registration For Admission?

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to start the registration process for undergraduate admissions soon on admission.uod.ac.in. The DU UG 2022 admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The CUET 2022 exams are now over and the admissions for DU will begin shortly once the results are declared. Meanwhile, in order to take admissions, students need some documents.

You can check the list of documents below.

DU UG Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

1. Class 10 pass certificate which includes the name of the candidate, date of birth, and parents’ name.

2. Class 12 pass certificate. Notably, the name of the candidate mentioned in the certificate must match the CUET UG 2022 application form.

3. SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.

4. Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) which certifies the minority status.

5. If applicable, EWS Certificate (in the name of the Candidate). The certificate should be issued after March 31, 2022.

6. Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by a recognized government hospital with an attested photo of the candidate.

7. Candidates also need supernumerary quotas such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, any other: All the certificates should be in the name of the candidate.

8. Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate (in the name of the candidate) in the prescribed format wherein the Priority is clearly mentioned.

9. Christian Minority Category: Baptism certificate and/or Church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective Christian Minority College.

10. If applicable, OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday said that DU will "very soon" launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for the aspirants to fill up applications for admission in undergraduate courses.

"We will start the CSAS portal for the aspirants very soon. The work is in progress. And we will start the admission process very soon," Singh said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

NOTE: Students must keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding admissions.