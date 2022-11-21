DU Admission 2022: Delhi University Spot Admission Registration Begins Today At Du.ac.in

THE DELHI University (DU) began the spot round admissions from 10 am today (November 21). The eligible candidates can now apply as per the vacant seats. The spot round admission window will be closed tomorrow evening. Earlier, the university released the vacant seat list on November 20. Candidates can apply at -- admission.uod.ac.in.

DU will release the spot round seat allocation result on November 23. After the declaration of the result, aspirants have to choose the allotted college and secure their seats between November 24 to 26. The last date for fee payment is November 27. Candidates will be selected based on their program-specific merit, priority order, and availability.

"On the declaration of First Spot Admission round, November 20, 2022, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except Supernumerary upgrades). Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of First Spot Admission round," reads the official notification.

According to the media reports, some seats in DU's top colleges are not filled yet. In BSc (Hons) Physics courses in colleges like Ramjas and Kirori Mal 13 seats are unfilled. Also in Hansraj College vacancies exists in many courses. After the first three CSAS entrance rounds, the university released a list of courses available in college. Candidates have to choose one program for the spot round.

Important Dates: DU UG Spot Round Admission 2022

-Declaration of vacant seat list: November 20 (5 PM)

-Candidates to apply for spot round allocation: November 21 to 22

-Spot round seat allocation result: November 23, 2022 (5 PM)

-Candidates to "Accept" the offered sea: November 24 to 25

-Colleges to verify and approve the online application: November 24 to 26

-Last date for fee payment: November 27 (4:59 PM)