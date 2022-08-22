DU Admission 2022: Delhi University Likely To Begin With Admission Process For UG Courses From September

Delhi University (DU) is soon expected to begin the admission process with undergraduate courses. According to a report by news agency PTI, all the students have been the varsity to make sure their documents and certificates for DU Admissions are ready by August 31. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the university for more information regarding admission.

The announcement regarding the undergraduate admission process was made weeks after when the university announced that there will be a delay in the UG admission process due to the CUET UG being postponed. As per media reports, DU Admissions 2022 are expected to commence in September.

"The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programs. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022," read the official statement issued.

"The name of the candidate claiming reservation must match with the candidate's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates and in CUET(UG)-2022. Similarly, the parents' names must also match in the certificates," the statement further added.

Before the CUET UG 2022 exams were implemented, students were given admission to Delhi University based on merit lists and cut-offs released by the DU.

However, the university will now release the merit list and cut-off based on the CUET scores of the candidates. Students, once qualified, would be able to register and apply for their UG Admissions 2022. NTA will be commencing Phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Exam from August 24, 2022, onwards.

The CUET exams are underway and will come to an end on August 30, 2022. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.