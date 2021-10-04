New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi has released the first cut off, and today, October 4, the university is going to open the online window for DU Admission 2021. In phase 1, only those students who are eligible through cut-off lists released by respective colleges can apply. The DU Admission 2021 process will begin at 10 am on the college's website.

The last date to apply for admission is October 6, 2021, at 5 pm. This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the university has started the admission process online. Since the admission is online, Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairman of DU Admission 2021, has informed the students to not register on the first and last hour as traffic on the affiliated colleges' website would be higher.

Here's how to apply for DU Admission 2021?

Step 1: Check the DU First Cut off List 2021 and then visit the affiliated college website as per your marks

Step 2: Select the course and click on the Registration link

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as name, course, etc

Step 4: Upload the asked documents such as the Class 12 mark sheet, etc.

Step 5: After filling in all the details, recheck and then click on submit.

Step 6: Pay the fees and click on final submit

Step 7: Save or take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference

DU Admission 2021: Documents Required

- Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

- Class 10 and 12 board exam certificate

- Conduct certificate

- Category certificate

- Migration and Transfer certificate

- 2 passport size self-attested photographs

This year, a total of 70,000 seats across all affiliated colleges are available. Along with this, eight colleges and 10 courses have a 100 per cent cut off. If a student is planning to move to another college then, he/she is first required to cancel your admission and proceed to the new college. So students are advised to review the situation before cancelling the admission.

Meanwhile, the approval by the college would be completed by October 7 at 5 pm. Once approved, students will receive a provisional admission by the college. In case, your documents are not found valid then, the admission would stand cancelled.

For more information on DU Admission 2021 process, students are required to follow the official website of DU---du.ac.in or Jagran English for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv