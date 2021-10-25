New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi is all set to release DU Special Cut Off 2021 today, October 25, 2021. The cut-off will release for students who were not able to seek admission despite being eligible according to the previous three cut-off lists. The varsity will release a special cut-off list on the official website of DU--du.ac.in.

Students must note DU Special Cut-Off List 2021 is not the DU Fourth cut-off list. The fourth list will be released by colleges on October 30, 2021, as per the available seats.

How to check DU Special Cut Off 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU or affiliated colleges

Step 2: Click on DU Special Cut off 2021 link

Step 3: Download the PDF file available and take a printout to ease down your task

This year, DU received 1,70,696 applications, out of which 60,155 students have been given admission under three cut-off lists. And there are a total of 70,000 seats available across the colleges in DU.

Manish Kansal, the admission convener at the Hindu College, told PTI, “In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories. We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday."

Meanwhile, the applicants for the ECA and sports category will be given admission based on the certificates. This year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, the varsity is conducting verification of documents and payment of fees online.

Delhi University released its first cut-off list on October 1, followed by the second list on October 9 and the third cut-off list on October 16. DU has given all the students the option of cancelling or upgrading seats. This option was made available to students are the second cut off list. So far, 199 students have cancelled their admissions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv