New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday announced the first cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2020-21. This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12th Compartment Exam Results 2020. With this, the admission process in Delhi University will begin from October 12.

"The details of the minimum cutt-off percentage of marks (First Asmission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in enclosed charts. The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the First Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University website," the Delhi University said in a statement.

According to the first cut-off list of the DU, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College has a 100 per cent cut-off for three Honours courses including Economics, Political Science and Psychology. It has also the highest cut-off (99.75) in science courses. The Hindu, on the other hand, has pegged the score for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics at 99.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the candidate should have a score of 99.25 per cent to get admissions in LSR College for a combination of Economics and Political Science. In Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the candidates would need to score 99.5 per cent for admission in Commerce course while Economics cut-off is 99 per cent.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations. The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma