New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi University has started the online admission process for undergraduate courses for session 2019-20 on its official website. The university has issued a step-by-step guideline for the students seeking admission in the colleges of DU. Earlier, the university had issued cut-offs for various colleges. The students who have qualified the minimum cut-off criteria can now fill-up the admission form on ug.du.ac.in. Read on to know about the online admission process, documents required and other details related to admission.

DU Admission process 2020:

This year, the entire process for admission will be done online in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Step-1: Students have to visit admission DU's portal i.e, ug.du.ac.in.

Step-2: Key in your credentials to login

Step-3: Choose your course from recommendations

Step-4: Fill the admission form of chosen college

Step-5: Students data will be sent to the admission cell

Step-6: Students will soon get an approval by the Principal of the particular college or remark over the rejection

The candidates registered for the DU admission process will get to join the admission process after approval. They will have to submit the documents online as there will be no physical exchange at the admission office in the wake pandemic.

The admission process will start from October 14, 2020 and the students will be able to submit their online fees from October 16, 2020.

Documents required for admission 2020

1. Marksheet of qualifying examination (12th)

2. 10th marksheet

3. Migration certificate

4. Caste certificate and EWS certificate (if applicable)

5. School Transfer certificate

6. OMR Form - DU Registration

7. Fees slip

Important dates

1. UG admission (second cut-off)- 19 to 21 October

2. Last date for submission of fees (second cut-off)- 23 October

3. UG Admission (3rd cut-off)- 26th to 28th October

3. Last date for submission of fees (third cut-off)- 30 October

4. UG Admission (fourth cut-off)- 2 to 4 November

5. Last date for submission of fees (fourth cut-off)- 6 November

6. UG Admission (fifth cut-off)- 9 to 11 November

7. Last date for submission of fees (fifth cut-off)- 13 November

8. Commencement of session- 18 November 2020

9. Admission process (special cut-off)- 18 to 20 November

10. Last date for depositing fees for special cut-off - 18 to 20 November

