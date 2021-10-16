New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: DU admissions 2021 for Undergraduate course is underway, and soon university is going to release DU 3rd Cut off 2021 List today, October 16, 2021. The varsity has successfully completed two rounds of admission, and now it's going to release the third cut off for the remaining seats in affiliated colleges. The third round of admission will commence on Monday, October 18, 2021. Candidates can check DU third cut-off list 2021 at the official website of DU--du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Jesus and Mary College

JMC has closed the admission to several courses such as B.Com (Hons), Economic (Hons), English (Hons), and History (Hons). Admissions are open only for Vocational and Hindi courses.

How to check DU 3rd Cut-Off 2021 List

Step 1: Visit the website--du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Third Cut off list link

Step 3: Select the stream such as Science, Commerce or Arts, and the complete list will display on the screen

Step 4: Check the list of various colleges and immediately apply for the admission

Please Note: Candidates can also check the DU 3rd Cut-Off list from individual college websites of Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj College, Lady Shri Ram College, and others.

DU 3rd Cut-Off 2021 List: Documents Required

- Class 10 certificate, mark sheet

- Class 12 mark sheet, provisional or original certificate

- Conduct certificate

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- OBC (Non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

- Transfer certificate

- Migration certificate from

- Two passport size, self-attested photographs

Meanwhile, reports are doing that several colleges are going to close admission for various courses. Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, said that college is likely to fill up most of the unreserved seats in courses like B Com (Honours), BA(Honours) Economics, etc. However, admission to BA(Honours) Sanskrit might remain open in the third list.

Hindu College Convenor Manish Kanwal told PTI, "The third cut-off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for B.Com(Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list."

Hans Raj College has already closed admissions for several courses like B.Sc. in Computer Science.

