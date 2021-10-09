New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University of Delhi is all set to release the DU Second Cut-Off list today, October 9, for Undergraduate merit-based admissions in various colleges. Based on the admission after the release of the first cut-off, colleges will release the second cut off or will close the admissions. The varsity is expected to start releasing the DU second cut-off list 2021 from 10 am at the official website of DU--du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Once the cut off is released, the admission for the same will start from October 11 at 10 am online and will conclude on October 13 by 11.59 pm.

How to check DU Second Cut-Off 2021 List

Step 1: Visit the website--du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Second Cut-off list

Step 3: Select the stream, and the complete list will display on the screen

Step 4: Similarly browse for other courses

DU Second Cut-Off 2021: How to change course or college?

Candidates who wish to change their course or college are required to first cancel their existing application and apply again with their new preference. However, they will be subjected to pay the cancellation fee of Rs 1000, which is non-refundable. Candidates, who have paid their fees and now wants to withdraw the admission can do after paying a cancellation fee. In case, candidates want to change the course after the release of the second cut-off in the same college then, their fee will be adjusted accordingly.

DU First Cut-Off 2021

The university received 60,904 applications for admissions under the first cut off, out of which over 27,006 have paid their fees.

Hindu College has had received nearly 2000 admission to 956 seats and seeing this, there are high chances that all the courses will be closed for General category candidates in the second cut-off 2021 list.

"We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," PTI quoted principal Anju Srivastava saying.

Apart from Hindu College, Hansraj, Miranda House, and Kamla Nehru College might close admissions in courses like Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours), Economics (Honours), etc.

